“He was sleeping on his reclining sofa,” his wife, Gigi Lemon, told the Detroit Free Press. “He just wasn’t responsive.”

Lemon had a series of health issues over the last 30 years

Lemon battled health issues for three decades after being diagnosed with a rare blood disease. He had a series of blood clots, hospital stays and more than a dozen strokes that left him unable to walk or talk. According to the outlet, he had been to the hospital at least 300 times in the past three decades.

Lemon had a standout 16-year MLB career, beginning with the Chicago White Sox, who drafted him at age 20. He played for the team from 1975 to 1981. From there, he was traded to Detroit and spent the remaining nine years of his career with the Tigers from 1982 to 1990.