Chester “Chet” Lemon, the three-time All-Star center fielder and member of the 1984 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, died Thursday at his home in Florida. He was 70.
“He was sleeping on his reclining sofa,” his wife, Gigi Lemon, told the Detroit Free Press. “He just wasn’t responsive.”
Lemon had a series of health issues over the last 30 years
Lemon battled health issues for three decades after being diagnosed with a rare blood disease. He had a series of blood clots, hospital stays and more than a dozen strokes that left him unable to walk or talk. According to the outlet, he had been to the hospital at least 300 times in the past three decades.
Lemon had a standout 16-year MLB career, beginning with the Chicago White Sox, who drafted him at age 20. He played for the team from 1975 to 1981. From there, he was traded to Detroit and spent the remaining nine years of his career with the Tigers from 1982 to 1990.
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Chet’s family‘
In his first season with the Tigers, Lemon hit 19 home runs, including 12 at Tiger Stadium. He batted .294 with a run scored, an RBI, and two stolen bases against the San Diego Padres as the Tigers won the 1984 World Series in five games, the Detroit Free Press and ESPN reported.
“The Detroit Tigers join all of baseball in mourning the passing of Chet Lemon,” the organization said in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter. “While he was a World Series Champion and All-Star on the field, perhaps his biggest impact came off of it. That includes creating the Chet Lemon Foundation and dedicating much of his post-playing career to youth baseball development.
“Our thoughts are with Chet’s family, friends and all those he coached, mentored and inspired.”
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 8, 2025
Lemon recorded at least 20 doubles and 10 home runs in 11 of his 16 seasons, finishing his career with a .273 batting average, 215 home runs, 396 doubles, and 884 RBIs over 1,988 Major League games.
He also earned three MLB All-Star nods in 1978, 1979 and 1984.
Lemon’s former teammates speak out
“Chet was the kindest of men and always had that great smile on his face,” former Tigers catcher Lance Parrish said in a statement obtained by the Detroit Free Press. “He was also a fierce competitor on the baseball field and a great teammate. I loved him like a brother.”
Several decades after his MLB career ended, Lemon returned to Detroit in September 2024 for the Tigers’ 40th anniversary of their 1984 championship title. Though he was in a wheelchair, he enjoyed being surrounded by his former teammates and celebrating with them, according to his wife.
“I think it added some more months,” Gigi told the Detroit Free Press. “He was able to see his teammates. I thought that was so important.”
“Chet was a cherished teammate and friend,“ former teammate and Hall of Famer Alan Trammell said in a statement, per the Detroit Free Press. “I’m so thankful for the time we spent together last summer when the 1984 team had its 40th reunion at Comerica Park. Today is a sad day for us. He will be dearly missed.”