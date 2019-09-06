More than 100 children in India have become sick after eating a school lunch that was poisoned by a snake. According to the BBC, the cook at the school still served the food to the children after removing the snake. At least 500 children ate the food, per the National Human Rights Commission.

What is the public’s response to children in India eating food poisoned by a snake?

Residents of Mokama, India, blocked the road in protest as they aimed to bring justice for the children. The NHRC is standing with protesters, saying the incident is a serious concern.

“The commission has observed that the contents, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the students,” the organization said, adding that it will demand a “detailed report” from senior state officials, including “the health status of the children.”

The commission stated it has “issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Bihar.”

What are previous issues that came up with school lunches in India?

According to the BBC, the free lunch served in the school is part of a program known as the Mid-Day Meal. The program, which was established in 1925, was first provided for children in the southern city of Chennai who come from low-income families. However, India has seen some issues with school meals. According to CBS News, 23 children in the Saran district of Bihar died from food poisoned with pesticides in 2013.

“It was the high quantity of monocrotophos insecticide found in the food which proved fatal for the school children,” police official Ravindra Kumar said at that time, per the BBC.

The BBC added that there have been several complaints about school lunches in India through the years.