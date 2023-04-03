Both Chloe and Halle took to social media to publicly congratulate their brother. The posted photographs of Branson holding his diploma while wearing his cap and gown.

Chloe was pictured holding a custom-made sign on Halle’s Instagram Story.

“Congrats Branson,” it read. “We love you so much. May God bless you abundantly on your journey.”

Other members of the Bailey family were also in attendance for the ceremony.