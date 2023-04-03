Chloe and Halle Bailey’s brother, Branson Bailey, celebrated an important milestone this week. The 18-year-old graduated high school and received cheers and support from family members, who were in attendance in the bleachers.
Branson received his diploma on the football field at his high school.
Both Chloe and Halle took to social media to publicly congratulate their brother. The posted photographs of Branson holding his diploma while wearing his cap and gown.
Chloe was pictured holding a custom-made sign on Halle’s Instagram Story.
“Congrats Branson,” it read. “We love you so much. May God bless you abundantly on your journey.”
Other members of the Bailey family were also in attendance for the ceremony.
Halle Bailey has shared how close she is to her brother in the past.
“I am obsessed with my siblings,” she told Vogue in a May 2023 interview. “But with my baby brother, when I was younger, whenever we would get in trouble and they would try to discipline Branson, I would always be like, ‘No, no, no! Leave him alone.’”