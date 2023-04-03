Chloe Bailey released a new single, “Boy Bye,” alongside a music video in which she says goodbye to toxic relationships while belting her vocals on a folk-inspired track. The song, produced by Yeti Beats, Rogét Chahayed, Carter Lang and Kurtis McKenzie, was released following her March single “FYS.”
“‘Boy Bye’ is an anthem for anyone who needs to get rid of someone toxic and draining from their life,” Bailey said, according to Rolling Stone. “It’s liberating and free. That’s how it feels to finally let go of dead weight that’s been keeping you down. Instead of being sad about releasing what’s not good for me, I celebrate it.”
In the music video, which C&P directed, the artist is seen singing from a red convertible car, playing the piano in a bridal gown and getting into an argument with her boyfriend.
Bailey released her debut solo album, In Pieces, last year. The project included collaborations with artists such as Chris Brown, Future and Missy Elliott. Before that, the artist released an album with her sister, Halle Bailey. The Kids Are Alright dropped in 2018 before they released the Grammy-nominated album Ungodly Hour in 2020.
Bailey joined Offset during his tour stop in Los Angeles to perform their collaboration, “Princess Cut,” from the rapper’s 2023 album Set It Off. She will also perform at Coachella alongside artists such as Victoria Monét, Tems, Tinashe, Tyla and FLO.