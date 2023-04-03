“‘Boy Bye’ is an anthem for anyone who needs to get rid of someone toxic and draining from their life,” Bailey said, according to Rolling Stone. “It’s liberating and free. That’s how it feels to finally let go of dead weight that’s been keeping you down. Instead of being sad about releasing what’s not good for me, I celebrate it.”

In the music video, which C&P directed, the artist is seen singing from a red convertible car, playing the piano in a bridal gown and getting into an argument with her boyfriend.