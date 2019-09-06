Grammy-winning singer Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston, has died at age 91. Houston’s daughter-in-law Pat Houston confirmed the news to The Associated Press, sharing that she was in hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease. Houston died at her New Jersey home on Oct. 7.
“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family,” Pat said in a statement obtained by the AP. “Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”
Houston kicked off her singing career with Drinkard Four, a gospel group, NBC News reported. Houston later formed The Sweet Inspirations group, teaming up with Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warrick. The group sang backup for iconic singers like Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, The Drifters and Dionne Warwick. The Sweet Inspiration can also be heard on Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Burning of the Midnight Lamp.”
The last time Houston performed with The Sweet Inspiration for the last time in 1969 during one of Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas shows. Their final song, “(Gotta Find) A Brand New Lover,” turned out to be their most popular R&B hit, per the AP.
Houston launched a successful solo career after leaving The Sweet Inspirations. Showing off her talents in multiple genres, Houston recorded more than 600 tracks. In addition to being featured on songs with Whitney, Houston teamed up with a diverse group of singers that includes Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Jimi Hendrix, Luther Vandross, Beyoncé and Paul Simon.
Houston won two Grammys for her albums Face to Face and He Leadeth Me. As Houston’s loved ones deal with her loss, they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from the fans.
“We are touched by your generous support, and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief,” the family stated, per the AP. “We respectfully request our privacy during this difficult time.”