Grammy-winning singer Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston, has died at age 91. Houston’s daughter-in-law Pat Houston confirmed the news to The Associated Press, sharing that she was in hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease. Houston died at her New Jersey home on Oct. 7.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family,” Pat said in a statement obtained by the AP. “Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”