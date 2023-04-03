“Some moments I’ll just be sitting and thinking and I’ll be like, ‘Hang on, I’m going to the Olympics,’” he told Teen Vogue in an interview. “But then other moments it’s just like, ‘all right, I’m locked in.’ And what I’m really happy about is everybody else is happy for me, my family, seeing how excited they are that I’m going and all the hard work that my mom put in for me and everyone that’s poured into me, they’re just so happy for me and I’m glad that I can make them proud.”

Qualifying for the Olympics was the next logical step in Nickolas’s career. Not only is he number two in the 80kg division world ranking, he was also the only American competitor in the top 20 during the qualification period. The Bay Area-native won a silver medal at the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships and was a three-time gold medalist at the Pan American Taekwondo Championship.