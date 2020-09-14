Social media quickly took note of Thomas issuing this opinion just after the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board ruling.

Y’all, this black man decided to attack Brown vs the Board of Education ruling, a week after the 70th anniversary. The same black man who replaced Thurgood Marshall, who was the HEAD LAWYER in the landmark decision. That is some SHIT. Like what is going on!!? https://t.co/KbI7JchTrl — gee. (@geeondruh) May 24, 2024

Thomas’ opinion is ironic considering that he was appointed to the Supreme Court to replace previous Justice Thurgood Marshall, who as a lawyer was the architect of the Brown v. Board case. “Clarence Thomas being Thurgood Marshall’s successor has got to be the WORST downgrade in Black history,” Whitney Alese tweeted.

Clarence Thomas being Thurgood Marshall’s successor has got to be the WORST downgrade in Black history. https://t.co/VSlSlhqpUf — Whitney Alese (@TheReclaimed) May 24, 2024

Professor Jasmine Harris wrote that “Thomas is the epitome of a Black person who took advantage of every institutional support to get to his station in life and wants to slam the door shut behind him.”