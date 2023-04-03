Coi said that she did not receive the support she wanted from her former record label, which led her to put her money into funding her career.

“The Blue Moon shit, they ain’t like [it]. I wouldn’t say that they didn’t like it, but it was something that they didn’t wanna put no money into,” she said. “So when I gotta come out my pocket and put my own money into my own music, you gotta make real-life decisions…Not everyone supports every single Coi in the pond if that makes sense. My versatility— sometimes I’m rapping, singing, baby voice, deep voice, and different boats, different floats. Not everybody likes certain things, so I get it.”