Coi Leray addressed her departure from Republic Records and her release as a new signee to Island Records. The 25-year-old rapper said the transition was made after disagreements with her former record concerning her sound as an artist.
“When I dropped Blue Moon, Republic, they wanted pop shit. They wanted some Taylor Swift [or] Ariana Grande shit, which I can do,” she said in an Instagram Live. “But I still like to work at my own pace and on my own time, and I’m still developing and learning my own sound and shit.”
Blue Moon, her fourth EP, was released last August on the helm of her successful “Players” single.
Coi said that she did not receive the support she wanted from her former record label, which led her to put her money into funding her career.
“The Blue Moon shit, they ain’t like [it]. I wouldn’t say that they didn’t like it, but it was something that they didn’t wanna put no money into,” she said. “So when I gotta come out my pocket and put my own money into my own music, you gotta make real-life decisions…Not everyone supports every single Coi in the pond if that makes sense. My versatility— sometimes I’m rapping, singing, baby voice, deep voice, and different boats, different floats. Not everybody likes certain things, so I get it.”
The rapper also admitted to not following the label’s directions concerning her rollout for her song “Wanna Come Thru” with Mike Will Made-It. The music video was never shot, as she released it ahead of schedule. The track is her first release under Island Records.
