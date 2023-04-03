Some residents east of Atlanta are still sheltering in place on Monday, while more than 17,000 have been evacuated a day after a fire at a chemical plant produced lingering dark smoke and haze in the air that could be seen from miles away.
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County officials are investigating the “haze and strong chemical smell” believed to be linked to the chemical plant fire at BioLab in Conyers, Georgia.
The plant fire incident has prompted Gwinnett County school officials to cancel all outdoor activities as DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency and DeKalb Fire Rescue assess air quality in the affected area and beyond.
“We are aware of the incident in Conyers, Georgia, and are working diligently to ensure the safety of those in and around Atlanta,” the city said in a statement. “If you have concerns stay inside, close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation systems.”
Rockdale County has about 90,000 residents, all of whom were ordered to shelter in place as the situation developed. Several road closures, including I-20, remained closed in both directions until Monday morning.
Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel said the fire started on the roof, leading the sprinkler system to mix with a water-reactive chemical at the plant. While it’s unclear what started the fire, it was confirmed that it was contained around 4 p.m.
The chemical confirmed to have filled the air was chlorine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to this irritant can cause burning in the eyes, nose, and mouth, headaches, nausea, and choking. However, Jeremy Sarnat, an associate professor of environmental health at Emory University, said health effects are determined by the dosage and a person’s health status.
BioLab is the swimming pool and spa water care division of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products according to its website.
The company also shared a statement following the incident.
“Our top priority is ensuring the community’s safety, and our teams are working around-the-clock to respond to the ongoing situation at our facility in Conyers, Georgia. We continue to work collaboratively with first responders and local authorities and have deployed specialized teams from out of state to the site to bolster and support their efforts. We are all focused on remediating the situation as rapidly as possible,” the website states.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed that the company has a history of fires and chemical releases at its Georgia facility and other locations.