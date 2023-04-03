According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County officials are investigating the “haze and strong chemical smell” believed to be linked to the chemical plant fire at BioLab in Conyers, Georgia.

The plant fire incident has prompted Gwinnett County school officials to cancel all outdoor activities as DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency and DeKalb Fire Rescue assess air quality in the affected area and beyond.

“We are aware of the incident in Conyers, Georgia, and are working diligently to ensure the safety of those in and around Atlanta,” the city said in a statement. “If you have concerns stay inside, close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation systems.”