On Tuesday, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell defeated Bush in the Democratic primary for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, covering the city of St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. Bell became the favorite in the race, dominated by the issue of the war in Gaza. Bush has courted controversy as one of the fiercest congressional critics against the war, calling it “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians and opposing American support for Israel in the conflict. Bell, who switched from a Senate campaign to challenge Bush after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that set off the Gaza conflict, also presented himself as a progressive in the race but also expressed pro-Israel positions.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the leading pro-Israel lobby organization in the United Stats, spent more than $8 million against Bush, one of the largest sums ever spent on a congressional primary race.

With the district leaning heavily Democratic, Bell is expected to win the general election in November.