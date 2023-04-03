Brothers D Smoke, SiR and Davion Farris have confirmed that their mother, Jackie Gouché Farris, died from complications following a car accident earlier this year.
According to Bossip, the trio shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Sunday, stating that she had health issues following the March collision.
“Today, at 9:19am our beautiful mother passed due to complications related to a car accident that took place on March 31st 2024, Easter. As we process the immense heartache of loss, we’re careful to give thanks for having lived so close to one of the greatest souls to walk the face of this earth,” the post’s caption reads.
The grieving siblings also praised their mother, highlighting that she was more than just their mom; she nurtured their musical talents and served as a mentor.
“She was our mother, music teacher, mentor in the home role model, biggest fan and friend. We are grateful to everyone who showed up, brought food, spent time, called, gave plants, gave flowers ran errands and prayed for us during these past couple months. Our mother is no longer suffering and if you know her, you know where she’s at. We will keep y’all posted on how best to support us in this time. Thank you all for the love and just know when you see us, you see Jackie Gouché Farris, the greatest,” they added.
The talented mother of three, who performed under her stage name, Jackie Gouché, was a singer and a pianist who provided backup vocals for legendary music artists like Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Quincy Jones, Patti LaBelle, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and more, per Bossip.
In addition to her musical talents, she was an author who wrote three books: How Would I Know, her autobiography, True Worshippers, an in-depth read about praise and worship and Raising Kings, her most recent book, detailing her experience raising three boys in Inglewood, California, according to her website.