The grieving siblings also praised their mother, highlighting that she was more than just their mom; she nurtured their musical talents and served as a mentor.

“She was our mother, music teacher, mentor in the home role model, biggest fan and friend. We are grateful to everyone who showed up, brought food, spent time, called, gave plants, gave flowers ran errands and prayed for us during these past couple months. Our mother is no longer suffering and if you know her, you know where she’s at. We will keep y’all posted on how best to support us in this time. Thank you all for the love and just know when you see us, you see Jackie Gouché Farris, the greatest,” they added.