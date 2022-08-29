On Jan. 2, 2023, the world held its breath when Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after experiencing a cardiac emergency during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was the picture of resiliency through his recovery and returned to the league during the preseason in August 2023. Although Hamlin’s health scare wasn’t caused by underlying issues, he now understands the plight of those on their heart health journey.

The 26-year-old athlete is using the life-changing event as a vehicle for advocacy by becoming the first ambassador for the Abbott HeartMates program. Abbott is the world’s leading innovator in products, including medical devices and nutritional supplements that help people live their healthiest lives.

Per Abbott’s press release, the HeartMates program “aims to create a community of support for people and caregivers impacted by heart conditions.”

In addition, “The program will enable participants to share stories and receive emotional support as well as connect with others going through similar heart health journeys.”

The HeartMates program will provide individuals access to health, physical and mental support vital to their recovery. To celebrate the launch of the HeartMates program, Hamlin joined Abbott in hosting its HeartMates Draft Day, where they recognized 11 people and their caregivers from across the country who have come back from serious cardiovascular conditions. Draftees were gifted a personalized jersey, signifying they were the true MVPs.