An astrology influencer known as Danielle Ayoka or MystickXLipstick has left many shocked after being accused of a double murder-suicide involving her boyfriend and children.
On April 8, the Los Angeles Police Department was alerted and responded to investigate a domestic dispute between Ayoka, whose real name is Danielle Johnson, and her boyfriend, Jaelen Chaney. According to Vibe, they had a disagreement that escalated to a physical altercation in which Johnson, 34, allegedly fatally stabbed Chaney, who was 29 years old. After the incident, Johnson fled the scene with her two children, an eight-month-old baby and a 9-year-old, in a Porsche SUV.
While Johnson was driving the vehicle on the highway at 100 miles per hour, she allegedly pushed her children out of the vehicle. The oldest child suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken to and treated at the hospital. Unfortunately, the infant did not survive, and Johnson “drove her vehicle at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour in the city of Redondo Beach near the intersection of Vincent Street and the Pacific Coast Highway and collided with a tree,” according to a statement from the LAPD.
Before the tragedy, Johnson, who was also a recording artist, tweeted several cryptic messages to her over 100,000 followers about the solar eclipse.
NBC Los Angeles noted that they confirmed that Johnson claimed to be an astrologer.
“This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare. Get your protection on and your heart in the right place,” she posted on X, Vibe reported. “The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this.”
In addition, Johnson’s pinned tweet (in all caps) read, “WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE. EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RT NOW.”
She added, “THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE!!!! REPOST TO MAKE THE CHOICE FOR THE COLLECTIVE”
Despite her bizarre tweets and authorities discovering candles and what appeared to be tarot cards inside the apartment, they are still investigating what could have led to Johnson’s actions.
“I was like ‘Oh, there’s two young girls who were stranded on the 405 Freeway.’ That is such a random and terrible thing to hear about. And we knew there were two young children. We were setting up an Amber Alert,” Lt. Guy Golan said, according to the Associated Press.
Golan added, “We just don’t know why she did what she did. We’ve taken all the facts we can, but without being able to interview her and without having something more tangible than a post on X, I don’t know how much weight you can give to somebody (saying) there’s an apocalypse and attribute it to one of the most horrific murders we’ve had in LA.”