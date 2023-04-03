University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has been out of the office due to a health issue. Although he hasn’t disclosed details, his son said he was “feeling well,” according to USA Today.

The football coach has been staying at home in Texas due to an “unspecified health issue.” Deion Sanders Jr., his eldest son, appeared on a YouTube livestream from their home and addressed the news publicly.

“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through,” he said. “When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know. I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m going to sit here with him.”

Deion Sanders thanks people for the support

On X, after Deion Jr. revealed the news, Sanders said, “Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! 🙏🏾 I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. . Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.”

It’s unknown when he will return to his regular schedule. Sanders had to cancel his speaking engagement at the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium on June 8.

“Due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling change, our originally scheduled Foundation Keynote Speaker, Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime,’ is unable to attend. We are grateful for his support and look forward to future opportunities to welcome him,” the organization posted on X.

Deion Sanders’ past health concerns

Sanders has mainly been staying out of the spotlight since the NFL draft in April.

“I hope you’re feeling better,” former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel told him on a podcast in May, according to USA Today.

He asked Sanders if he had ever tried fasting.

“What I’m dealing with right now is at whole nother level,” Sanders replied.

The coach has had prior health issues. In 2022, two toes on his left foot were amputated due to blood clots that had developed because of previous surgery, according to ESPN. A year later, Sanders missed Pac-12 media day after undergoing a procedure to relieve blood clots in both his legs.