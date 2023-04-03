Dennis Rodman is debunking rumors swirling around online that he’s dead. The prank was started by a meme page as an April Fool’s Day prank, but it was quickly called out by fans.

The Hall of Famer posted a photograph of himself on Instagram, posing with two thumbs up.

Dennis Rodman debunked April Fool’s Day rumors claiming he died

“Yesss Sirr Alive and Well 👍🏾 What’s up,” he captioned his Instagram post before adding the following the hashtags #alive and #imhere.

Fans noted their initial fear after reading the rumors.

“Definitely came straight here,” one person commented under his post.

“I was about to start crying,” another person wrote.

“Damn!!! I had come to see if it were true!!!” a third person chimed in.

The death rumors about Dennis Rodman seem to have started from an AI-generated meme posted on Facebook

A Facebook post from Memerunnergpt, which shares AI-generated memes, claimed Rodman had died from an “autoerotic asphyxiation accident” and that his body was “found in his apartment.”

“We don’t play about deaths on April Fools. That’s outta line. Keep that s**t cordial and practical jokes. I’m the main one preaching about the world being sensitive nowadays, but we never played about deaths on April fools, and never will,” one person commented in criticism of the prank.

“I wonder if these celebrities can sue for fraud cause this is ridiculous. Why wish death on someone? And then tag him is bold,” someone else added.

Dennis Rodman’s daughter Trinity recently criticized his parenting

Rodman’s daughter Trinity is an athlete in her own right. She is a professional soccer player for the Washington Spirit and won a gold medal with the U.S. team during the Paris Olympics. In December, she talked about her relationship with her father and said he contributed to an unstable environment during her childhood because of his partying lifestyle.

“He’s not a dad,” she told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, as Blavity reported. “Maybe by blood but nothing else.”

In a 2023 interview with ESPN, Trinity opened up about how her mother and brother sometimes lived out of motels and cars.

“Growing up, people always thought that me and my dad had a close relationship, and we never did,” she said. “Living in Newport Beach, my dad was a little bit around, but was still in the party, NBA phase. He wasn’t in our lives.”

Trinity rekindled with her relationship with her father as she launched her professional career and he attended one of her games.

“It was amazing to see him and hear him cheer me on on the sideline and knowing the other half of my parents was proud of me,” she said. “I’ve gotten to a place where I’ve found peace with it. I’m not looking at it negatively.”