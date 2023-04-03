The magazine provided an intricate chronology of events, featuring accounts from over 50 individuals who either worked closely with Combs in the music industry or had a personal relationship with him, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who obtained a copy of the expose. The report highlighted recollections from several people who attended college with Combs at Howard University, where he was reportedly known to employ violence and intimidation tactics against women.

In one incident, three of Combs’ former college peers told Rolling Stone that one night, he allegedly stood outside Howard’s Harriet Tubman Quadrangle dorm and displayed hostile behavior as he screamed for his girlfriend to come outside and see him. Several women in the dormitory were alarmed about the incident as they found out he was attacking his girlfriend outside the building.

“Puff is out here acting crazy. He’s beating her,” the fellow students said, the first witness recalled to the outlet.