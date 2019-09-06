Former Clemson University football player Diondre Overton’s family is demanding answers after he was fatally shot at a party over the weekend.

“If he shot him, and has no remorse, and hasn’t turned himself in, his friends know who he is, and they haven’t turned him in,” Overton’s mother Sandra Grace said in an interview with WXII. “Not only did they take Diondre’s life, but they’ll take someone else’s life too. Death is not a game; this is permanent.”