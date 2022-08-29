Controversial DJ and internet personality DJ Akademiks is facing a lawsuit with accusations of rape, sexual assault and defamation. According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit was filed by Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe, who alleged that Akademiks and two other men sexually assaulted her in 2022.

The outlet states that Abashe met Akademiks, born Livingston Allen, in 2021. They met online and started dating shortly after.

In the lawsuit, Abashe alleges she was invited to Allen’s New Jersey home on July 16, 2022. Although they had not seen each other for almost a year, she did not suspect any “ill intentions” from the DJ.

She went on to recall unexpectedly meeting two unknown men (identified as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2) upon arrival and later claimed they continuously made her consume alcohol, drugged her and proceeded to assault and rape her on Allen’s deck.

Abashe claimed her memory and ability to stay conscious were impacted by the drugs. On July 17, 2022, around 4 a.m., Abashe woke up and found herself in Allen’s bedroom. Abashe, whose Instagram lists her as a model, states she was woken up by Allen “pulling her hair, prying open her legs, and brutally raping her.”

The lawsuit also included details of him penetrating her both anally and vaginally as she cried and begged him to stop.