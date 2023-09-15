Doja Cat is making headlines once more for a complicated relationship with her fans.

According to Complex, what seemed like a pleasant interaction between the star and popular TikTok creator Pablo Tamayo took a turn for the worse when, days after the incident, Doja Cat retracted her initial pleasantries.

Doja Cat has a change of heart regarding interaction

In a now-deleted post shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, the “Say So” singer referenced the viral video, writing, “bottom line is i’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I f**k w you and don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even f**kin know me. iykyk. i honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. and he didn’t even know my f**kin name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy.”

The clip shows the pair hugging twice before parting ways with a kiss on the cheek and Doja Cat telling Tamayo that he had her blessing to call her “Ami,” a nickname for her given name, Amala.

In a subsequent post, she also claimed, “I threw that musty ass shirt away btw,” which Tamayo took off and gifted her after he stated that Doja Cat admitted to liking the T-shirt, which was a part of his clothing line’s Pride collection.

Pablo Tamayo doubles down on his support for the star

After hitting back at Doja Cat, Tamayo said that he threw away a “musty tee” of his own, which was from the Grammy Award-winning artist’s “The Scarlet Experience,” curated by Spotify in Hollywood in 2023. In a later post, however, his tone changed when the TikToker said he was hurt by Doja Cat’s posts yet still called her work “amazing” and noted that he “never claimed to be the biggest fan.”

He also took ownership of Doja Cat’s concerns that he was being too handsy and friendly during their interaction.

“I’m gay,” Tamayo said. “I would never want to make her feel uncomfortable. She’s so iconic.”

Doja Cat’s interesting relationship with her supporters

This incident isn’t the first time that Doja Cat has had interesting encounters with fans. In 2023, as Blavity reported, she took to Instagram, writing, “My fans don’t name themselves s**t,” adding, “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz,’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”