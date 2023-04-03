According to Complex, Flacka is the assistant manager at Noah’s Ark Beach Club. Several photos and videos have since made their rounds on social media, capturing the young woman being wined and dined by Drake at a few island hangout spots.

The pair have also shared photos on their respective Instagram accounts, sparking dating rumors.

Philip Misick, manager of the famous beach establishment, told TMZ that footage of Drake and Flacka has increased food and drink sales, but he still needs to assess the business boost.