Drake is known for frequenting Turks & Caicos, where he has a home, and a recent vacation to the Caribbean islands included a reunion with his favorite bartender, Flacka.
The pair spent time together on the island and helped increase business where she works.
Who is Flacka at Noah's Ark
According to Complex, Flacka is the assistant manager at Noah’s Ark Beach Club. Several photos and videos have since made their rounds on social media, capturing the young woman being wined and dined by Drake at a few island hangout spots.
The pair have also shared photos on their respective Instagram accounts, sparking dating rumors.
Philip Misick, manager of the famous beach establishment, told TMZ that footage of Drake and Flacka has increased food and drink sales, but he still needs to assess the business boost.
Additionally, Misick said customers have visited the beach club, hoping to see the rapper and Flacka’s impressive bartending skills. The young woman has become quite popular since hanging out with the musician. She has been contacted by brands for partnerships and gained a large social media following.
Meanwhile, Drake is gearing up for another tour with fellow rapper J. Cole. The New York Post reported Champagne Papi hits the road next month for the It’s All a Blur Tour — Big as the What? Tour alongside the North Carolina native from January through March 2024.
The 22-concert run will stop in Denver, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, New York and more.
In mid-November, the rapper shared a post with details regarding the upcoming tour on his Instagram account.
“Right back at it…Cash App Pre sale This Wednesday, Nov 15, at 11 AM. Available For Everyone Friday, Nov 17 at 11 AM Local. CHECK DRAKE RELATED FOR DETAILS,” according to the post’s caption.
Drake started the first half of the It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage as the pair visited 22 cities this summer.