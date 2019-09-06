There’s no shortage of drama when it comes to Drake. The latest saga involving the Toronto rapper happened on Saturday when his diss track, aimed at Kendrick Lamar, leaked on the internet. Although the track didn’t officially come from Drake’s official accounts, the song took off immediately. Power 105 and its parent company, iHeartRadio, shared the track soon after it leaked, igniting more chatter on the internet, Variety reported.
The song, titled “Push Ups,” comes soon after Lamar took shots at Drake and J. Cole when he was featured on the “Like That” track with Metro Boomin and Future. Drake touched several topics in his diss track, including Lamar’s resume and finances.
“How the f**k you big steppin with a size 7 mens on?” he raps. “Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t / They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit / Pull your contract ’cause we gotta see the split / Ain’t no way you doin’ splits b***h your pants might rip.”
Drake also fired shots at his nemesis for making appearances on pop songs.
“Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties,” he rapped. “Top say drop, you better drop and give him 50 / Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain’t in no big three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label boy, you Interscope right now.”
Rick Ross also caught strays as Drake fired shots in all kinds of directions. Referring to Ross’ experience as a correctional officer, Drake told Lamar “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky.”
It didn’t take long for Ross to jump into the chaos and respond with his own track, titled “Champagne Moments.” In his song, Ross called Drake a white boy. He also said Drake got a nose job, then accused him of stealing his style from Lil Wayne.
“N***as leakin’ they records when we speakin’ directly/
If we keepin’ it gangsta, when you see me you check me/ White boy, I see you/” Ross rapped. “Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice/ Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew.”
Ross goes on to take shots at Drake’s fitness, per Complex.
“You had that surgery, that six pack gone/ that’s why you been wearing that funny s**t at your show, you can’t hide it,” the 48-year-old rapped.
Drake of course didn’t stay quiet after listening to Ross’ track. He responded with a screenshot of a text message exchange he had with his mother, per Hot 97. The screenshot shows a sarcastic question from Drake’s mom, who apparently heard Ross’ diss track and asked her son why he got a nose job without telling her.
“I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma,” Drake said in response to his mom. “It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”
Drake and Ross have collaborated on several projects through the years, but none of that matters at the moment apparently. There’s no telling when this beef will end.