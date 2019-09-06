The song, titled “Push Ups,” comes soon after Lamar took shots at Drake and J. Cole when he was featured on the “Like That” track with Metro Boomin and Future. Drake touched several topics in his diss track, including Lamar’s resume and finances.

“How the f**k you big steppin with a size 7 mens on?” he raps. “Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t / They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit / Pull your contract ’cause we gotta see the split / Ain’t no way you doin’ splits b***h your pants might rip.”

Drake also fired shots at his nemesis for making appearances on pop songs.

“Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties,” he rapped. “Top say drop, you better drop and give him 50 / Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain’t in no big three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label boy, you Interscope right now.”