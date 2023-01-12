Kendrick Lamar’s long-gestating film project with South Park‘s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, which revolves around a Black man who finds out his white girlfriend’s ancestors owned his, now has a theatrical release date at Paramount.

Variety reports that the project, a live-action comedy, will come to theaters July 4, 2025. Paramount CEO Brian Robbins, who announced the film during CinemaCon, called the script “one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks.”

As Shadow and Act reported in 2022, Lamar and Dave Free decided to collaborate with the South Park creators on a story written by Vernon Chapman. The film follows a young Black man who interns as as slave reenactor at a living history museum. But he learns that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his, leading to a collision of the past and present.

Production was set to start in the spring of 2022, with Lamar and Free producing via pgLang and Parker and Stone producing via Park County. Robbins also had glowing things to say about the project back in 2022, saying at the time how Paramount and ViacomCBS were excited to usher in “the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience.”