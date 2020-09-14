Appearing in front of the show’s “first all-female audience,” Barrymore began the interview with the vice president by discussing their shared experiences as stepparents. While describing her blended family with husband Doug Emhoff and his children Cole and Ella, Harris said on the show, “We don’t use the term ‘step.’ … Their word for me is ‘Momala.’” This comment led to a moment later in the interview in which Barrymore, seemingly holding back tears, said, “We all need a mom,” and “we all need a tremendous hug in the world right now, but in our country, we need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country.”

Drew Barrymore to Kamala Harris: “We need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country” 🤮 pic.twitter.com/tnqM0huxrK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 29, 2024

Throughout the interview, Barrymore sat very close to Harris, at one point taking the vice president by the hand. While Barrymore’s style of interview seem geared toward creating a more personal atmosphere for her show, a number of people across the political aisle felt uncomfortable or put off by the interview. The account for conservative pundit Megyn Kelly’s show tweeted that Harris “is saying nothing” and called the interview “awkward.”