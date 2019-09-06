Erika Alexander was overcome with emotion when she recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and found a special message from Queen Latifah. Barrymore delivered the surprise for Alexander during the show’s Final Five segment, where the guest answers rapid-fire questions. Although the segment usually airs during the final part of the show, Barrymore decided to do something different for this episode.

“I’ve never done it in the middle of the show, but I just felt like this felt fitting because someone’s actually here to ask you the questions,” Barrymore said.