Black culture is a movement, a force, a foundation—and it's always been that way. From the beats that shape our anthems to the stories that define our legacies, Black innovators don't just contribute to culture—they are culture.

One of those voices is Nicole “Nix” Lyn—a storyteller, performer and advocate for representation. In an exclusive conversation, Nix shared her journey, creative inspirations, and how brands like Nissan are making a meaningful impact through their intentional efforts to support and amplify Black professionals in authentic ways.

The Power of Storytelling and Representation

Storytelling isn’t just a job for Nix; it’s her calling. Whether through film, music or curating cultural experiences, she believes narratives hold the power to connect, inspire and give voice to underrepresented communities.

“I like to bring that storytelling element to everything I do,” she shared. “Whether it’s music or television and film or writing, curating lifestyle experiences – I really connect to a story. And I think without that element, things can feel a little empty—surface if you will. And I like to encourage people to go deeper and to share the fullness of what their experience and journey has been.”

That depth of storytelling is the same energy she brings to uplifting Black women—something that, for her, was never a learned passion but an intrinsic part of who she is.

“I think I came out the womb basically like, ‘Where my girls at?’” she said. “I’ve always been a girl’s girl, so for me, it really wasn’t like an ‘aha’ moment. It’s just how I’ve always lived. I don’t know if maybe it’s watching my mom and her sisters and seeing how they support each other unconditionally even when they want to pull each other’s hair out literally, there is that baseline of like, ‘I’m going to be here, I’ve got your back.’”

Redefining Success and Embracing Multifaceted Creativity

For decades, success was packaged as picking one lane and staying in it. But today, Black professionals like Nix are proving that versatility isn’t a weakness—it’s a strength.

“For a long time, we kind of subscribed to this idea of, if you want to be really good at something, if you want to be respected in your field, you should focus on that one thing,” she reflected.

Nix once believed she had to downplay her versatility, but she eventually unlearned the notion that success meant fitting into a single mold. Instead, she embraced her multifaceted talents, refusing to shrink herself to meet others’ expectations. This mindset shift aligns with Nissan’s approach—celebrating Black innovators in all their forms and ensuring their contributions are recognized beyond just a single title or lane.

Balancing Creativity, Life, and Community

With an ever-expanding career and a growing family, Nix acknowledges that balance isn’t a fixed destination—it’s an ongoing journey.

“I think I’m still figuring it out, to be honest, and it changes over time,” she admits. “What I would do to center myself, to reset before I had a partner and a child is different from what I do now with a family. I really just try to preemptively make sure that I am not stretching myself too thin.”

For Nix, staying grounded involves intentional rest and small moments of personal escape. “Whether it’s meditation, just getting in the car and driving, listening to music, and letting my brain rest for a minute—shutting out all the other distractions there are on a daily basis.”

The Role of Brands in Championing Black Excellence

Black excellence isn’t seasonal—it’s a year-round, generational movement. While Black creatives continue to shape industries, the question remains: Are brands genuinely investing in that brilliance?

The multi-hyphenate emphasizes that everyone benefits when brands, corporations and communities commit to inclusivity and celebrating diversity. She believes that providing opportunities for people to showcase their talents and fostering connections across different backgrounds leads to greater understanding and a stronger sense of community.

Lessons for the Next Generation

Looking back on her journey, Nix offers one key lesson for aspiring creatives: embrace the process, even when it doesn’t go as planned.

“The journey really is everything,” she stated. “It’s great to have goals, but life loves a plot twist. Don’t be afraid of those. Because sometimes, you know, redirection is God’s protection.”

As Nissan continues to drive cultural excellence, voices like Nix’s remind us of the power of storytelling, the strength of community, and the importance of celebrating Black brilliance—not just during Black History Month but every single day.