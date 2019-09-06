Leo Williams, the mayor of Durham, North Carolina, isn’t apologizing after facing backlash for referring to the city’s young people as “YNs,” a slang term which stands for “young n***as.” Williams, who is running for re-election, used the word when he was talking about gun violence during a town hall meeting.

“We’re dealing with some YNs out here just doing their own thing, stealing [guns] out of cars and they don’t know how to communicate,” Williams said during the meeting, according to The Raleigh News & Observer.

What is the public reaction to Leo Williams calling young people YNs?

Durham activist Paul Scott is among the people who are disappointed in Williams for the term he used.

“As someone who brags about being a former educator, you know the power of words,” Scott said in a Facebook video, per Yahoo! News. “You know that people would take you calling young Black men breaking into cars YNs, people would take that and run with it. Durham already gets bashed enough.”

Still, some others don’t see a problem with what the mayor said because he is Black: “What? Even black people aren’t allowed to say it now?” one person tweeted.

What? Even black people aren’t allowed to say it now? Definitely did not have THAT on my bingo card — JimDandy (@JimDandy1969) July 18, 2025

Mayor Leo Williams has since apologized for using the term ‘YNs’

Williams refused to apologize despite the criticism he’s facing for the remark he made at the town hall meeting.

“It was me responding to an audience in the context in which we were having a conversation,” the mayor said in an interview with The Raleigh News & Observer.

Williams continued to stand firm on his statement as he provided more context to the remarks he made.

“I’m not taking back the context of that conversation, and I’m not going to apologize either,” he said. “My reference is, these youngings on the street are killing each other, something has to be done. I wish people would focus on that, rather than two letters that came out of my mouth.”

The mayor also posted a Facebook video in which he showed remorse for offending the public.

“For the folks that I know and respect who are hurt by how this has materialized into something else, I apologize,” Williams said in the video, per The News & Observer. “I also apologize around the fact that even though the intent was something different, there may be a young person who is taking what they’re seeing and thinking that they’re undervalued, and that is not something that I want.”