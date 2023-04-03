According to KSLA, Ladonna Welch is a military wife and teacher in Caddo Parish, Louisiana. She later developed a passion for mental health after dealing with her experiences and became the CEO and founder of the Ebony Notes app.

“At the end of the day, I just want to have a way to support the Black community in a multi-generational way,” Welch told the outlet.

Welch struggled with postpartum depression after having her second child. She said topics surrounding mental health were something Black Americans avoided.