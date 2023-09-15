She added, “We’ve got to ask ourselves, as we make up this great experiment, how limiting our connection is with each other, and let’s expand it, and let’s make sure that it’s organic, and it’s feeding and nurturing each other, and that’s hard. Monk’s dysfunctional family is full of all sorts of beautiful, functional things. You can see the different skin colors, Sterling’s compared to Jeffrey’s. You can see that they were all accomplished in some way; the parents had gotten them there, but they are also hiding some real, hard traumas and still trying to function. It was functional that they were trying to move past those traumas without any guidance. Even though they were dysfunctional, they are a very functional and very ordinary American family.”