Anora is a tale that merges sex, drama, and perfect comedic timing. This 2024 Sean Baker creation became an international success, grossing $33.9 million on a $6 million budget. The film’s titular character, who goes by Ani, is a young prostitute and dancer portrayed by Mikey Madison, who meets and falls in love with a wealthy party boy, Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn). The whirlwind romance takes viewers on a wild ride, which the 97th Academy Awards saw worthy of six nominations. One of the most talked about aspects of Anora is the final scene. While it left much to the imagination, Baker, who wrote, produced, directed, and edited the film, has refused to share the meaning behind the film’s conclusion.

“I’m worried about giving my opinion on it in any way, shape, or form because then it’s taking away from…what my intention of the ending was,” Baker said to Mashable in November 2024, later adding, “And we thought it would be much more interesting if that was a non-verbal communication, and so we cut all the dialogue out of that last shot.”

Even having the Anora ending explained may leave people a bit puzzled, but that doesn’t take away from the exceptional storytelling and cinematography in this fast-paced flick. Let’s examine this exciting voyage, but we must warn you, heavy spoilers lie ahead.

How Did Ani and Vanya Cross Paths?

Ani is living and working in the neighborhood of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. While working as a stripper, the 23-year-old is introduced to 21-year-old Vanya by her boss. The shockingly rich heir of a Russian family is in the United States to study. However, he is distracted by the party lifestyle and prefers to spend his time between the nightlife and playing video games, while living large in his family’s Brooklyn mansion.

Initially, Ani and Vanya develop a sexual relationship, with Ani being compensated for their encounters. During this transactional relationship, Vanya offers Ani $15,000 to spend a week with him. As Ani gets acquainted with the luxury life, their connection grows beyond a physical one, with the pair developing feelings for one another.

Ani and Vanya Elope, But his Family Isn’t Excited

Ani accompanies Vanya and his entourage on a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. While there, Vanya makes a shocking move by proposing to Ani. While he claims to be in love, that’s not his only reason for popping the question. Vanya is looking to secure a green card, which will allow him to remain in the U.S. and avoid returning to Russia, where he will be forced to work under his father. Initially, Ani is suspicious of the proposition, but Vanya woos her by professing his feelings for her. She eventually gives in, and the couple elopes inside a small wedding chapel. Upon their return to New York, Ani quickly leaves the adult industry behind and moves into the home with her new husband. However, their marital bliss is short-lived when news of their shotgun nuptials reaches his prominent family in Russia. Vanya’s mother, Galina (Darya Ekamasova), demands his Armenian godfather, Toros (Karren Karagulian), to get involved and get Ani out of the picture.

Toros’ henchmen, Garnik (Vache Tovmasyan), and Igor (Yura Borisov) begin tracking Ani and Vanya. They finally confront the duo inside the mansion, demanding that Vanya get an annulment and return to Russia. Vanya flees, but Ani is left to fight off Garnik and Igor, who overpowers her and ties her up. Toros then shows up and offers Ani $10,000 to end the relationship once and for all. Ani shoots down the offer, insisting she is loyal to Vanya. Nevertheless, she tells the men she’ll help them locate Vanya. They eventually find Vanya drunk inside Ani’s old strip club with another dancer. The next morning, Toros and his crew drag Vanya into court to annul the marriage, though a judge rejects the request since the wedding took place in Nevada, prolonging their union for a bit longer.

What Happened at the End of Anora?

Ani still believes Vanya will side with her in the drama. Sadly for her, when his parents show up on a plane to escort them to Las Vegas for the annulment, Ani soon realizes that his feelings for her aren’t nearly as strong. Under pressure from his family, who are disgraced by Vanya’s actions, he decides to end things with Ani. Initially, she threatened to sue the family, as Vanya had not required her to sign a prenuptial agreement. Galina quickly cut down this notion, promising to ruin Ani’s life if she did not accept the annulment. Seeing that she is outnumbered and up against a powerful dynasty, Ani agrees to end the marriage.

Once the papers are signed, Igor suggests Vanya apologize to his former wife, though Galina quickly shuts this down. Igor later takes Ani back to the home to retrieve her belongings. They spend the evening together, smoking marijuana and getting to know one another. The next morning, Igor gives Ani the money that Toros initially offered to her and even returns her wedding ring. What appears to be a show of her appreciation, Ani offers sex to Igor. When he tries to kiss her, she suddenly becomes overwhelmed with emotion and sobs into his arms and that is where Anora comes to an end.