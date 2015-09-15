Daniel Kaluuya‘s long-gestating Barney movie with Mattel has landed at A24 and Ayo Edebiri is set to write the film and also may star in it.

Mattel Films and Kaluuya’s 59% Productions are co-developing and producing the live-action feature with A24.

The film will be overseen by Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell for Mattel Films. Robbie Brenner is producing for Mattel Films. A24 is also producing, Daniel Kaluuya and Rowan Riley are producing for Kaluuya’s 59% Productions.

We first reported on the project back in 2019, and more about it was revealed in 2023. Back then, Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon told The New Yorker that the movie is “surrealistic” and geared more towards millennials rather than children.

“We’re leaning into the Millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” McKeon said. “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

A24 landing the movie is a full-circle moment as McKeon also said that the project was “A24-type” of film, explaining, “It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we’re here to make art.”

Barney first debuted in 1988 and ran for 14 seasons on PBS before ending in 2010. Mattel Films states that its vision is to “collaborate with leading filmmakers to make standout quality movies based on our iconic brands that will resonate in culture and appeal to global audiences.”