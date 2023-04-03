On Wednesday, the family shared a follow-up post with additional details about Chiume’s death. The update stated that she died “after a period of illness” and the family expressed its gratitude and appreciation for the nurses and doctors who helped her.

“Details of the memorial and funeral services will be shared on Connie’s social media platforms in due course, as the family takes time to make the necessary arrangements,” the follow-up post stated.

Chiume was born on June 5, 1952, in Welkom, South Africa. She trained as a nurse and earned a degree in teaching in 1976, the Independent reported. The following year, her acting career began when she moved to Greece and joined the cast of a musical show called Sola Sola.