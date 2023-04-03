South African actor Connie Chiume, known for her role in the Black Panther films, died at age 72.
Chiume died Tuesday at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her family shared the news in a statement posted to Chiume’s official Instagram account.
“The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume,” the statement reads. “The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”
On Wednesday, the family shared a follow-up post with additional details about Chiume’s death. The update stated that she died “after a period of illness” and the family expressed its gratitude and appreciation for the nurses and doctors who helped her.
“Details of the memorial and funeral services will be shared on Connie’s social media platforms in due course, as the family takes time to make the necessary arrangements,” the follow-up post stated.
Chiume was born on June 5, 1952, in Welkom, South Africa. She trained as a nurse and earned a degree in teaching in 1976, the Independent reported. The following year, her acting career began when she moved to Greece and joined the cast of a musical show called Sola Sola.
She became a well-known figure in South Africa after playing the role of Thembi in the popular television series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa in 1989, THR reported. After winning several awards for her performances in television drama series in the early 2000s, she later portrayed Mamokete Khuse in the soap opera Rhythm City in 2015.
Three years later, she played Zawavari, the Mining Tribe Elder, in Black Panther. In the 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she succeeded Zuri (played by Forest Whitaker) as Wakanda’s Elder Statesman, per the Independent.
Chiume was also part of the cast for the Netflix series Queen Sono. It was the first African original series produced by the streaming company.
In addition to her roles in South African productions, she appeared in Beyoncé’s Disney musical film Black Is King, a project inspired by The Lion King, in which Chiume played Sarabi, Simba’s mother.