Those closest to Cameron Boyce are remembered the late actor on what would’ve been his 25th birthday.

According to People, Boyce was just 20 years old when he had a seizure and died in his sleep back in 2019. On Tuesday, his former costars, friends and family members remembered his warmth and talent.

“Happy 25th birthday my beautiful son. There’s no words to express how much we love and miss you,” Victor Boyce, Boyce’s father, wrote on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of his son. “Even though you’ve left us, you still continue to touch and inspire people all around the globe. [It] still feels like a dream that I wish I could wake up from. I miss you so much Cameron.”

Boyce’s younger sister Maya took to Instagram Stories to honor her brother, sharing a black screen with “25” written over it in tribute to him.

The late actor’s The Descendants co-star Sofia Carson also took a moment to remember Boyce on Instagram. She shared a darkly lit photo of him on her Instagram Stories, with “Our Angel” written over it. Carson also shared a link to the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which Boyce’s family founded weeks after his untimely death. The foundation fundraises to cure epilepsy, a condition Boyce lived with.

Carson shared a picture of Boyce on her Instagram feed too.

“Happy Birthday to our Angel. I know you’re dancing in heaven. And god are they lucky to have you. Ps. I miss your smile and sunshine a whole lot extra today,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

She added, “Adore you forever my Cam. Forever and ever. And ever.”

Multi-hyphenate talent China Anne McClain also honored Boyce on social media, sharing a post on Instagram with pictures of the two of them on the set of the Grown Ups movies and the Descendants red carpet.

“Happy birthday Cam 🤍💚 i love you,” she wrote in the caption.

McClain shared another emotional post, this time shouting out Boyce’s parents and how they helped her understand how the actor became who he was.

“Knowing Cameron’s parents @libboyce & @thevictorboyce has helped me understand how Cam became the breathtaking man he was. @laurynmcclain captured my reunion with @libboyce, who i love with my whole heart. i wanted to share this moment as well for Cameron’s birthday today. it was so nice hanging out with you & Vic yesterday Libby 🤎,” she wrote.

His other Descendants costars such as Sarah Jeffery and also shared tributes on Instagram.

“It’ll never make sense,” Jeffery wrote of his death with a black-and-white photo of her hugging Boyce. “I miss you and love you always 🤍.”

High School Musical director Kenny Ortega, who worked with Boyce on the Descendants movies as well, shared a photo of the late actor roaring with laughter on Instagram.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY CAMERON BOYCE 🎉Your Love, Compassion, Joy, and Generosity live amongst us, and continue to inspire our journeys,” he wrote in the caption.

And Skai Jackson, who worked with Boyce on Jessie, posted a picture of her and Boyce sharing a hug, writing in the caption, “I’ll never forget you. Happy 25th Birthday 💕.”