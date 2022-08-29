Recently, Love Is Blind alum Clay Gravesande and OnlyFans model Celina Powell made their social media debut as a couple. Powell’s TikTok account is full of videos featuring the reality star, including one introducing “her man” with the caption, “Its ok daddy, im all u need.” While the awkward coupling blindsided social media, the posts ruffled the feathers of Gravesande’s mother, Margarita Gravesande.

Margarita expressed her disapproval by penning a letter to her son for everyone to see. She posted the letter in a story on her Instagram account, @MaggieLendAHand.

“Happy new day! First, my #1 rule for folks following me on social media: don’t send me any inappropriate videos,” her post began. “I’m not going to call you out, but you know who you are! Second, I didn’t know who CP was until everyone started sending me her YouTube information.”

Mama Gravesande emphasized her thoughts on the “YouTube information” by using the vomiting emoji. She continued to chastise her son with a proverbial reference to men losing everything, thinking that the “apple is good.” She then told her son to “do better.”

She got serious with her son by beginning her next paragraph with his government name and telling him to get right with Jesus.

“Clayton Alexander, you know Jesus will allow things to occur. He’s still trying to get your attention…please surrender to him,” she wrote. “In closing, I pray that everyone reading this gives the same attention to other things that matter, like helping support your local food banks and volunteering in your local communities.”