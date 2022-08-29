Danielle Deadwyler is set to star and serve as an executive producer on the upcoming Blumhouse film The Woman in the Yard, from Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra. This collaboration reunites Collet-Serra and Deadwyler, who previously worked together on Netflix’s upcoming film, Carry On.

As Deadline reports, the film, with its plot still under wraps, is scheduled for theatrical release on Jan. 10, 2025.

The Woman in the Yard‘s script was penned by Sam Stefanak. Producers for the film include Jason Blum and Stephanie Allain. Serving as executive producers are Collet-Serra, Deadwyler, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Moran. Haley Pigman and Jungyoon Kim oversee the project as executives for Blumhouse.

“I’ve been trying to find the right project to work on with Jaume, in our system, for over a decade. The Woman in the Yard is the perfect match, a film that’s ambitious in scope but modest in budget that combines Jaume’s vision with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler. Together with my friend Stephanie Allain, this is a real dream team and I’m excited to collaborate with them on the film,” Blum stated.

Deadwyler garnered critical acclaim for her lead role Till, where she portrayed Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Her recent, upcoming work includes the Netflix feature adaptation of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson and A24’s I Saw the TV Glow, the latter of which premiered at Sundance.