Doechii won her first Grammy award on Sunday night– and it was a big one.

In the first televised award announcement of the evening, she won Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, becoming only the third woman in history to win the award, following Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. The latter presented Doechii the award.

Hill won the award first in 1999 with the iconic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It wasn’t until two decades later that Cardi B won with her massively popular Invasion of Privacy album.

Doechii beat out competition this year including Common & Pete Rock, Eminem, Future & Metro Boomin and J. Cole

In her acceptance speech, Doechii said, “I don’t wanna make this long but this category was introduced in 1989 and only two women have won— Lauryn Hill — wait, three women have won! Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii!”

Doechii wins Best Rap Album for 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/JS6OpuWx1R — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

She continued, “I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape—I went through so much and I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me I would be rewarded and he would show me just how good it can get. “I know there’s some Black girl—so many Black women—watching me right now. And I wanna tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you.”

She was also up for Best New Artist, as well as Best Rap Performance for “Nissan Altima,” with Kendrick Lamar winning that award.