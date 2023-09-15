“Ashley Michel and I have now worked on three seasons of true crime together, and I think the approach always kicks off in the same way, which is trying to educate yourself as much as you possibly can about the story and about the people who are involved with it,” said MacManus. “Then, the other part of it and I think that the reason that Season 2 of Dr. Death is, in my opinion, an elevation of Season 1, was that there’s a complexity in the moral dilemmas that all of the characters are facing in Season 2 that I don’t think is the same as Season 1.”