The Essence Film Festival, from Essence Studios, took place during the 2024 Essence Fest, with stars like Garcelle Beauvais, Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Danielle Brooks, Wayne Brady, Danielle Pinnock, Ava DuVernay and more gracing the stage.

At the film festival, which was held from July 5 to 7, Nigerian Afrobeats icon Tiwa Savage made a memorable appearance, screening her acting debut in the film Water & Garri, and several newcomers like Laila Pruitt, Martin Bobb-Semple, Rhoyle Ivy King were also in attendance.

Filmmakers, creatives, and screenwriters were given the opportunity to showcase and be recognized for their work. Some of the film festival’s big winners are: Chazitear, who’s film Kismet Holiday won a jury award for Best Narrative Feature, Kevin J Nelson, whose film Phels High won an audience award for Best Narrative Feature and more.

Check out the full list below:



JURY AWARDS

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE: KISMET HOLIDAY, by Chazitear

AUDIENCE AWARDS

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE: PHELS HIGH, by Kevin J Nelson

SCREENPLAYS