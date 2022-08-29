The entertainment world and beyond is remembering the late actor Andre Braugher, whose death was confirmed on Tuesday. Those who knew him personally and who worked with him took to social media to share their memories and sincerest thoughts on the actor.

Terry Crews wasted no time honoring Braugher. The two worked together on Brooklyn Nine-Nine for the entirety of the series. Crews took to Instagram to leave a heartfelt message: “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️”

David Simon, one of the minds behind Homicide: Life on the Street, starring Braugher, took to X (formerly Twitter).

Simon wrote, “Andre Braugher. God. I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.”

Andre Braugher. God.



I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better.



Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon. — David Simon (@AoDespair) December 13, 2023

Sharing a photo of himself and Braugher, Al Roker wrote, “So sad hearing about the passing of @andrebraugher at 61 years old. His honesty and integrity shone through every role he portrayed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Audra McDonald, who co-starred with Braugher on The Good Fight, shared a heartfelt message via social media.

“I cannot process the news of Andre’s passing. He was the most generous, brilliant, intelligent and hilarious soul. He joined The Good Fight late in our run but from day one it was if he had always been a part of our family. He kept us all in stitches on set. Always singing. Always a smile on his face. He was such a joy to work with and had the most beautiful curiosity about all things and all people. I loved every single minute of working with him. He will be so sorely missed. All my love and light to his lovely wife Ami and their sons. Rest in Peace Dear Dear Andre💔.”

Shonda Rhimes shared on her Instagram, “Deeply saddened by the news of Andre Braugher’s passing. I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well.”

Niecy Nash- Betts who worked with Braugher on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, wrote “RIP @andrebraugher 🥺 we so much fun on set of @brooklyn99 when I played his sister. Just a real cool guy….. my deepest condolences to his friends & family 🙏🏾.”

Nick Cannon wrote on his Instagram, “🕊️ A Brilliant and Beautiful Soul! Now Set Free! To be absent from the Body is to be present with the Lord! Rest in Paradise King🙏🏾.”

Braugher’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine family continued with their thoughts.

“So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with,” shared Joe Lo Truglio, who stared as Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Charles Boyle. “We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew his most important role and was deeply proud of it… I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.”

“I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing,” Dirk Blocker wrote.

Joel Miller added, “Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him.” The two played cop duo Hitchcock and Scully.

“Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you,” Chelsea Peretti wrote. “Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

The fond memories and last words continue to pour in as those who knew Braugher process the devastating news.