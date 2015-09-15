With The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow album out now, Lionsgate has released the first images and trailer from its upcoming thriller film of the same name. The film stars Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, along with Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

While specific details are being kept under wraps still, we do know that it is a psychological thriller.

Here is the logline: A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

The director of the film is Trey Edward Shults, who directed 2019’s Waves starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Sterling K. Brown, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Alexa Demie. Shults co-wrote the script with The Weeknd and Reza Fahim.

The Weeknd produces the film with Fahim, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.

The film hits theaters on May 16. Check out the photos and trailer below: