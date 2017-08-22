Creed II and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. is reportedly in talks to direct I Am Legend 2, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie starring Will Smith.

Deadline first reported the news.

Caple’s potential addition as director of the Warner Bros. film would reunite him with Michael B. Jordan, who is set to star alongside Smith in the upcoming sequel. Caple previously directed Jordan in Creed II.

I Am Legend 2 will pick up after the alternate ending in the first film as opposed to the theatrical release, in which Smith’s character, military scientist Robert Neville dies.

The script for I Am Legend 2 will be written by Akiva Goldsman, who teased the story’s progress at San Diego’s Comic-Con, as Deadline reported.

“The world returns in a way that is kind of spectacular – an exciting playground for all of us – not your father’s I Am Legend,” teased Goldsman.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo are producing through Outlier Society. Smith and Westbrook Studios Co-President/Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone are producing, with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

James Lassiter also executive produces. Goldsman and Greg Lessans are producing via Weed Road Pictures.