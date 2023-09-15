Ice Cube has officially signed on to star in and co-write a fourth film in the Friday franchise.

According to Variety, Last Friday is now officially one step closer to being a reality, thanks to a deal reached between Ice Cube and Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema, per President and Chief Content Officer Richard Brener.

Following the release of Friday After Next in 2002, Last Friday will be the first film in the series in more than twenty years.

Previously, in an interview on Flavor Flav’s SiriusXM show, Flavor of the Week, Ice Cube shared that there was “traction” for Last Friday.

“They have new leadership: my man Mike De Luca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. “Mike De Luca was there,” Ice Cube said at the time.

Ice Cube previously starred in all three Friday films. The first, Friday, premiered in 1995; the second, Next Friday, debuted in 2000.

Per the details of the current deal, Ice Cube will also write and star in Last Friday, bringing it full circle as he co-wrote the first film along with DJ Pooh and holds solo screenplay credits for the two sequels that followed.

Do we know who is a part of the cast yet?

No word yet on who would possibly join Ice Cube in the film.

While the first Friday film featured Chris Tucker starring alongside Ice Cube as Smokey, Tucker ultimately left the franchise, citing religious reasons, specifically wanting to avoid cursing and smoking weed on camera.

His departure opened the door for comedian Mike Epps to star as Day-Day, the first cousin of Ice Cube’s character, Craig, in the two sequels that followed.

Since the first Friday in 1995, ten actors from the series have died, including beloved comedian Bernie Mac and The Parkers actor Yvette Wilson, who both appeared in the first film.

John Witherspoon, who starred in all three films as Craig’s father, also known as Pops, died in 2019, and Tommy “Tiny” Lister, known for his role as neighborhood bully Debo in the Friday and Friday After Next films, died in 2020.