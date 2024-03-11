If you’re a fan of the dark fantasy genre, or an avid reader of any kind, you’re likely aware of author George R.R. Martin. While Martin is best known for penning his “Song of Ice and Fire” series, which served as the basis for the hit show Game of Thrones, his other works have been receiving a great deal of shine in recent years. One such project, a short story titled In the Lost Lands, has been adapted into a blockbuster film, which released in theaters across the United States earlier this month. By all accounts, the movie does an excellent job of adapting Martin’s unique prose, fascinating world building and complex character dynamics for the big screen. Even still, some fans have had trouble parsing through In the Lost Lands‘ climax and conclusion, as the story takes a few heady turns toward the end.

Luckily we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to the narrative, as well as an examination of the film’s ending. With any luck, you’ll soon be able to return with fresh eyes, and pick up on all the subtle nuances missed by a first-time viewer. Needless to say, we’ll be getting into full spoilers for the narrative ahead, so be sure to bookmark this page and return later if you haven’t had the chance to watch through the movie in full just yet. With no further preamble let’s dive right in, and see what we can learn from Gray Alys’ remarkable journey.

What Is ‘In the Lost Lands’ About?

The story begins with a war-torn man, covered in battle scars and bruises addressing the audience directly. This man, played by David Bautista, goes by the name of Boyce, and makes it clear from the very start that In the Lost Lands won’t be your typical run-of-the-mill fairytale with a happy-go-lucky conclusion. Boyce explains that the Earth has become a dystopian wasteland ruled by a dictator named Overlord, and that the remaining forces of the Church are little more than jackboot sycophants who perform the Overlord’s bidding. As a defiant man of fighting age, Boyce roams the no man’s land outside of civilization, fending for himself against gangs of marauders and harsh weather conditions. After fending off a few bandits, and showcasing his fighting prowess to the audience, Boyce is contacted by his former lover Gray Alys, who seeks to undermine the pecking order of society.

Alys is a witch with mythical powers. This makes her an enemy of the Church, and a frequent target for Overlord’s enforcers. Despite her contentious relationship with the establishment, she has a preexisting agreement with Overlord’s wife, the Queen, which decrees that she cannot refuse an official demand. Most of the Overlord’s sycophants don’t know it yet, but their king is in extremely declining health, and will likely soon die, leaving the Queen to scramble with the ensuing power vacuum. While hiding from a gang of Church enforcers, Gray is accosted by the Queen, who asks her to deliver a werewolf before the full moon rises. After the Queen explains that she intends to sap the werewolf of its power and use it for herself, Alys concocts a plan to double cross her.

Gray Alys’ Secret Plot

As she explains to Boyce in a seedy pub, Alys plans to locate a shapeshifter and take over their body via mind control. From there, she hopes to trick the Queen, and destroy the entire political system as the world has come to know it. As she concocts this plan, we learn that a mid-tier enforcer of the Overlord named Patriarch has concocted a double cross of his own, and plans to capture Alys and execute her before she can complete her mission. Patriarch is just one of many characters from In the Lost Lands who wishes to usurp Overlord, making the entire political structure a sort of explosive “crabs in a bucket” situation. Boyce, always the lone wolf, seems reluctant to assist Gray at first, though he ultimately caves and follows her into the Lost Lands in search of a creature known as the Grey Wolf.

Along the way, Boyce and Gray meet with a few former friends, and gain some helpful insight and direction. Unfortunately, these people are attacked by Patriarch’s men soon thereafter, as the crew are tracking our protagonists closely. Before long, Patriarch’s men catch up with the duo, and a shootout ensues across the wasteland. Here, Boyce and Alys showcase their excellent skills as a team. This is especially evident when Patriarch establishes a shield to block Alys’ powers, and Boyce manages to break the shield just enough to save her life. Though the couple take heavy fire, and Boyce even suffers a gunshot wound, they both manage to escape with their lives and continue on their epic journey.

The Journey Continues

As Gray Alys and Boyce continue on their journey, they encounter an array of otherworldly creatures. This includes a group of humanoid tree monsters, who seem to have an existing relationship with Alys. As the couple work their way through the mythical forest, it is revealed that Alys once tortured these creatures, by casting a spell that made them think they were perpetually burning. The leader of the creatures takes Boyce aside and warns him that Alys cannot be trusted, as she has killed, maimed or otherwise destroyed countless lives across the Lost Lands. Boyce takes head to these words, but continues on, and helps his partner wipe out the last of Patriarch’s reinforcements. As this is going on, the Queen mercy kills Overlord, and announces to the republic that she is pregnant with his heir. She hopes that this news will prevent a civil war, though she continues to pressure Alys with the responsibility of giving her a werewolf pelt.

As the full moon rises, we learn that Boyce was actually the shapeshifter Grey Wolf all along, and that Alys was leading him to his demise. Boyce attempts to save himself, but realizes it’s already too late when Alys reveals that she has poisoned him with silver. As the moon rises, Alys transforms her partner into the shape of a werewolf, skins his pelt and buries what remains of his humanoid form. Back at the capital, a rebellion has broken out, with high ranking members of the Church each vying for a position as the new Overlord. Alys manages to hand over Boyce’s pelt to the Queen just before the sun rises, though she quickly uncovers the witch’s deception when the pelt melts into ash. Alys makes a break for it as the Queen flees the city, sending all of the Lost Lands into unmitigated chaos.

‘In the Lost Lands’ Ending Explained

As the Lost Lands fall into ruin, Boyce’s freshly dug grave begins to tremble. He emerges from the dirt, having resurrected for seemingly no cause. Furious about Gray Alys’ betrayal, Boyce plans to hunt her down and kill her. When the duo cross paths, however, Boyce learns that Alys is the one responsible for his resurrection in the first place, as she placed a carefully constructed spell over his body before initially taking his life. Before he can spend any time waffling over the morals of this triple cross play, Boyce is attacked by more marauders, who have flooded the Lost Lands in the wake of the open rebellion. Boyce and Alys join together once more as the film comes to a close, prepared to take on the whole world as a dynamic, if mistrusting duo.

Will the Story Continue in a Sequel?

In the Lost Lands manages to tell the entirety of the short story it was based on, meaning there is no further material left to adapt. Of course, this doesn’t mean that a sequel is entirely out of the question. If the film performs well enough with audiences, it stands to reason that the studio may ask George R.R. Martin and company to return for additional installments. The tale also concludes with a very open ending, meaning there’s plenty of stories to tell about Gray Alys and Boyce’s next moves, as well as the other survivors of the Lost Lands. For now, there are no confirmed plans for an In the Lost Lands sequel or franchise expansion, but that could all change if super-fans of the film are vocal about their continued interest.

Where Was ‘In the Lost Lands’ Filmed?

Viewers may have been taken aback by the stark, apocalyptic visuals presented throughout In the Lost Lands. It may surprise you to know that the film was shot entirely in and around Alvernia Studios in Poland from late 2022 into early 2023. A wide array of special effects work was conducted in post. Though Alvernia Studios is not open to the public on a daily basis, the film production set does hold tours and special in-house events. Those interested should be sure to follow the studios’ official Facebook page for updates and announcements.

Filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson remarked on the film’s distinct look and vibe during a recent interview with Cinema Retro, where he likened In the Lost Lands to a classic American Western. Specifically, Anderson stated, “At its heart, it’s very much a western as it has all the iconography that one would associate with a western. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic land, [but]… it deals with a lot of western tropes and storytelling and imagery, so I am very excited to be doing that.”