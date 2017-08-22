Vertical has premiered the first trailer for the new film, The Order, starring Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett and more.

Written by Zach Baylin and directed by Justin Kurzel, the film stars Law as a veteran FBI agent who discovers a domestic terrorist plot to overthrow the federal government following a string of violent robberies in the Pacific Northwest.

Here’s the official description:

For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and the public panicked throughout the Pacific Northwest. As the attacks become increasingly violent, FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) becomes convinced that the robberies are the work of a domestic terrorist gang that plan to use the loot to finance an armed uprising against the U.S. government.

Based on a true story, The Order follows Husk and his team into the tangled world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in U.S. history.

Aside from Law and Smollett, The Order also stars Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alison Oliver and Marc Maron.

Law and Kurzel produce The Order alongside Bryan Haas and Stuart Ford.

Vertical will release The Order in U.S. theaters on Dec. 6.

Watch the official trailer for The Order here: