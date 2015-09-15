Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for Cuzzin M, the upcoming series for Keke Palmer‘s KeyTV, which was developed by Palmer herself. The series counts guest stars such as Flex Alexander, Shanice and more.

Created by Rosero McCoy and Eric McCoy, the streamer describes the series as one that “introduces an ostentatious TV personality who embarks on a captivating journey after losing her late-night slot due to her hilariously vulgar persona.” That “ostentatious TV personality,” you may ask? A puppet.

The series’ launch comes as KeyTV recently reached the 1 million subscriber mark just as it celebrated one year since launch.

“I’m beyond excited for everyone to dive into the wild world of Cuzzin M,” said Palmer told Blavity’s S&A exclusively. “She’s a true character in every sense, and this series is a laugh-out-loud comedy; but it’s also a story about rediscovering your passions and finding your people. Developing this project with Rosero and Eric McCoy has been a blast, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet our puppet star and experience the unexpected twists that make her absolutely one of a kind.”

As the logline notes, “Cuzzin M” takes viewers on a compelling ride as our protagonist navigates the challenges of getting back on her feet in her return to the spotlight, bringing with her a larger-than-life personality that many aren’t prepared for.”

Watch the trailer below:

The series premieres this Thursday via KeyTV.