“I remember you feeling a way about Nickelodeon and how they kind of — no shade, no tea, but I do wanna hear what you have to say,” Keke said to her mother, as Entertainment Weekly reported.

Though Keke was never on a Schneider show, True Jackson, VP was on Nickelodeon during the same time as several of his hit shows and filmed on the same studio lot.

Sharon responded openly: “My honest opinion is I thought the whole atmosphere of the Dan Schneider set was very weird, it was very cultish,” she explained. “The parents were very secretive, and I honestly thought they all took themselves way too seriously. The whole conversation was ‘Oh my God, what’s happening next? Did you hear they’re gonna cancel this show? What’s coming next?’ It was always so frantic about what was being canceled.”