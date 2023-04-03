Known for his roles in beloved Broadway shows like Cats and The Wiz, actor Ken Page has died at age 70. People magazine confirmed the news of his death.
Born and raised in St. Louis, he made his splash on Broadway in 1975 as the Lion of The Wiz musical — a role that kicked off his two-decade career. Between 1975 and 1999, Page appeared in Guys and Dolls, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Cats and It Ain’t Nothing But The Blues.
Page was also known for voicing Oogie Boogie, a character from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Some of his other noteworthy roles include appearances in 1988’s Torch Song Trilogy, 1989’s All Dogs Go to Heaven and 2006’s Showgirls.
“I’m still stunned by last night’s terrible news. Ken Page died suddenly,” co-star Danny Elfman, who composed the music for The Nightmare Before Christmas, tweeted. “He was the one and only Oogie Boogie Man. He was simply one of the best, most generous souls I know. Full of life and overflowing with joy. Talented and then some. Ken, my friend, you will be deeply missed.”
According to Playbill, Page won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical in 1978 for his role in Ain’t Misbehavin.
People reported that “Page created a cabaret-style show titled ‘Page By Page’ that he toured around the country with in recent years. He also primarily worked as a director for regional and touring productions. He frequently worked with The Muny, the St. Louis theatrical association where he got his start before initially moving to New York, as well.”
His cause of death is unknown at this time.