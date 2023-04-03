Born and raised in St. Louis, he made his splash on Broadway in 1975 as the Lion of The Wiz musical — a role that kicked off his two-decade career. Between 1975 and 1999, Page appeared in Guys and Dolls, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Cats and It Ain’t Nothing But The Blues.

Page was also known for voicing Oogie Boogie, a character from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Some of his other noteworthy roles include appearances in 1988’s Torch Song Trilogy, 1989’s All Dogs Go to Heaven and 2006’s Showgirls.