Kerry Washington has joined the cast of Knives Out 3, aka Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, at Netflix. She is the latest to be added to the rapidly expanding, high-profile cast that also includes Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Andrew Scott opposite returning lead, Daniel Craig.

Deadline first reported the news. Plot and character details are being kept under lock and key.

Rian Johnson returns as writer and director. He is the producing the pic, which is expected to kick off production soon, along with Ram Bergman.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in announcing the film’s title, Johnson said: “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

This is the third film project on Washington’s upcoming slate, which also includes Netflix’s Six Triple Eight and Lionsgate’s Shadow Force, which are both in post-production. She also stars in an executive produces Hulu’s Onyx Collective comedy, UnPrisoned.