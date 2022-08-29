In the latest episode of The Masked Singer Season 10, the Candelabra was revealed to be Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and TV personality Keyshia Cole. Fans had speculated on social media well before the episode aired, predicting the eliminations of both Anteater and Candelabra, with Donut emerging as the anticipated winner of Group C.

The unmasking of Keyshia Cole as Candelabra didn’t surprise fans who had guessed her identity beforehand. Social media reactions ranged from triumphant claims of accuracy to disappointment in the judges for not guessing correctly.

As the Candelabra’s clue package unfolded, viewers learned about her early ambitions and struggles in the industry. “From a young age I always had a fire burning inside of me to achieve my wildest dreams,” she said in the package. “At just 12 years old sitting up in my room, I called performers from my hometown, begging them to give me a chance to be on stage.”

Candelabra concluded her package by saying she was given a chance and has since kept hustling to keep her career flame burning.

Keyshia Cole’s unmasking stirred mixed emotions among fans, with some expressing disbelief at her elimination and others feeling she was unjustly robbed.

One fan stated, “I knew it, And I was right, Keyshia cole was the candelabra.”

I knew it, And I was right, Keyshia cole was the candelabra #TheMaskedSinger. — Nicholas_Sye 🎄🎅⛄️❄️ (@NicholasSye1) December 14, 2023

An upset fan wrote, “Keyshia should not have gotten eliminated.” Another one wrote, “Oh hellllll no Keyshia Cole was ROBBED WTF.” Someone else chimed in, saying, “#TheMaskedSinger is so unreal …all the wild fake guesses!”

The episode also featured eliminations in other groups, with S’More being eliminated in Group A, Husky and Tiki in Group G, and Donut securing victory in Group C. The remaining finalists from each group. Gazelle, Cow, Sea Queen and Donut, are now set to compete in the upcoming finale

For those eagerly following The Masked Singer Season 10, new episodes are released every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.