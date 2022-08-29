At only 34 years old, Louis Stancil has solidified his legacy in the film and television industry. On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Baltimore native continued to expand his influence by opening his newest branch of Louis Stancil Acting Studios in New York City in the legendary Actors Equity Building in Times Square.

Stancil established LS Acting Studios in several entertainment hubs, including Atlanta, Los Angeles and London, through his work as a celebrity acting coach.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

Stancil began his career on HBO’s The Wire in 2008. After catching the acting bug, he realized that understanding the business of the craft was just as important as being on screen. “I’ve always helped other actors … to, you know, get to the next phase, [whether it’s] understanding a casting call, how to get an agent, and that’s what led me to be more behind the scenes,” Stancil told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview.

Stancil later assisted and advocated for non-hearing actors across New York by using the skills he learned growing up with non-hearing parents. He then transitioned into working at several talent agencies before becoming an acting coach in 2017.

As he honed his coaching skills, he saw a void within the acting community, which led him to open his first studio in Los Angeles in 2020.