At only 34 years old, Louis Stancil has solidified his legacy in the film and television industry. On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Baltimore native continued to expand his influence by opening his newest branch of Louis Stancil Acting Studios in New York City in the legendary Actors Equity Building in Times Square.
Stancil established LS Acting Studios in several entertainment hubs, including Atlanta, Los Angeles and London, through his work as a celebrity acting coach.
Stancil began his career on HBO’s The Wire in 2008. After catching the acting bug, he realized that understanding the business of the craft was just as important as being on screen. “I’ve always helped other actors … to, you know, get to the next phase, [whether it’s] understanding a casting call, how to get an agent, and that’s what led me to be more behind the scenes,” Stancil told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview.
Stancil later assisted and advocated for non-hearing actors across New York by using the skills he learned growing up with non-hearing parents. He then transitioned into working at several talent agencies before becoming an acting coach in 2017.
As he honed his coaching skills, he saw a void within the acting community, which led him to open his first studio in Los Angeles in 2020.
“There are 10 Black-owned brick-and-mortar acting studios in the entire 50 states. The majority of the ones that do exist are [for people] over the age of 40, 50+,” Stancil told Blavity.
He continued, “I have a niche, and it’s needed. It’s very needed.”
Stancil’s success working with young or new actors is tied to his ability to remove distractions and help talent emotionally connect with their character.
One of his success stories is coaching rapper Meek Mill through his role in 2020’s Charm City Kings. Stancil praised the rapper’s ability to take “minimal notes” and improve his performance by simply watching playback of himself.
He later mentioned rapper and reality television star Akbar V’s role in BET’s The Christmas Ringer as another one of his proudest teaching moments.
“After reviewing the lines and coaching her, it was like it [the role] was made for her,” Stancil said. “She did a phenomenal job. All it takes is an actor to take direction.”
He has also worked with prominent names such as Kandi Burruss and some of the industry’s new favorites, including Jahi Winston and Akai Coleman of Netflix’s Supacell.
Although his work with celebrities hoping to develop new talent is notable, Stancil is dedicated to helping creatives from all walks of life tap into their passions.
Stancil is looking forward to the opening of the New York location to provide a space for representation, learning, development and professional alignment for all those in the area looking to explore the world of television and film acting, voiceover, screenwriting, and much more.
“We always build a family-like community in the studio,” he said.
Stancil said his studios in large markets such as Los Angeles, Atlanta and now New York will allow students to “find like-minded individuals.”
“We’re a community, where we get to build together. And that’s why a lot of actors come to us. … They get great training and also learn the business side of the industry.” He elaborated on how he offers showcases for students, helps them understand what websites to visit, and tells them who the best agents and managers are. “That’s an alignment for success,” he said.
In August, Louis Stancil Acting Studios hosted the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony and after party at the Edition Hotel to celebrate the opening of the new location at the iconic Actors Equity Building. Stancil was joined at the ribbon-cutting by actor Justin Hurtt-Dunkley (Mare of Easttown and Lawmen: Bass Reeves). Following the ribbon cutting, the grand opening was announced by a billboard in Times Square
