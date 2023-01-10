Another day, another Martell Holt headline. This time, the controversial Love & Marriage: Huntsville star has been arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges. The news hit the net on Jan. 9. While not many details have been released, fans have been speculating whether it’s related to his ex-wife, Melody Shari Rogers, his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry, or someone else.
Here’s what we know about the arrest:
TMZ reported that Holt was booked in Madison County for third-degree domestic violence for allegedly sending harassing communications. The Huntsville Police Department, the arresting agency, told the media outlet the charge is a misdemeanor arrest from a warrant.
The Shade Room notes if found guilty of third-degree DV, he could face a maximum punishment of one year in jail or a fine of $6,000. A harassing communications charge could result in 90 days in jail and a fine.
In his mugshot, Holt is wearing a v-neck white t-shirt. He’s also smirking.
Aside from his known infidelity, viewers saw Holt admit to threatening his ex-wife with revenge porn of her performing oral sex on him while they were married. Curry admitted in a leaked video with YouTube channel Original Straight No Chaser that he asked her to release the video on his behalf, which she claims she denied.
Rodgers has accused Holt of continuously harassing her since their split. She says Holt has shown up unannounced at her home and while she was out on dates, sent threatening messages and has made work situations difficult for her as they continue to film the OWN reality series together. Police were also reportedly recently called to Curry’s home due to a domestic dispute with Holt.